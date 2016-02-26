Colorful baby lobster photo wins award for Maine biologist
A University of Maine graduate student's picture of a colorful tiny larval lobster has won a National Science Foundation award.
Jesica Waller is in her second year of a master's program in marine biology. She's studying the effect of climate change scenarios on larval lobsters. Lobster represents the most valuable fishery in Maine.
Waller's photo of a 3-week-old baby lobster was one of thousands she has taken as part of her research.
It won a National Science Foundation visual media award and appears in the latest issue of the magazine Popular Science. The award was selected by Popular Science readers in the photography category of the annual Vizzies contest honoring visual media that conveys scientific research.
Citation:
Colorful baby lobster photo wins award for Maine biologist (2016, February 26)
retrieved 11 September 2024
from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-baby-lobster-photo-award-maine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.