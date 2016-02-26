Colorful baby lobster photo wins award for Maine biologist

This photo made in summer 2015 and provided by Jesica Waller shows a three-week-old baby lobster at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, Maine. Her photograph won a National Science Foundation visual media award and also appears in the March/April 2016 edition of Popular Science. Waller, who's in her second year of a master's program in marine biology at the University of Maine, is studying the effect of climate change scenarios on larval lobsters. (Jesica Waller via AP)

A University of Maine graduate student's picture of a colorful tiny larval lobster has won a National Science Foundation award.

Jesica Waller is in her second year of a master's program in marine biology. She's studying the effect of climate change scenarios on larval lobsters. Lobster represents the most valuable fishery in Maine.

Waller's photo of a 3-week-old baby lobster was one of thousands she has taken as part of her research.

It won a National Science Foundation visual media award and appears in the latest issue of the magazine Popular Science. The award was selected by Popular Science readers in the photography category of the annual Vizzies contest honoring visual media that conveys scientific research.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.