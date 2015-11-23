Rare white rhino dies in US

Graphic on the demise of the northern white rhinoceros, now down to only three individuals in captivity after a 41-year-old female died in a United States zoo.

A northern white rhinoceros—one of just four remaining worldwide—has died at the San Diego Zoo, officials said.

The 41-year-old female known as Nola saw her health take a quick turn for the worse.

"Early this morning, the team made the difficult decision to euthanize her," the zoo said in a statement.

The animal—battling an infection and other age-related ailments—had been at the zoo since 1989. It underwent surgery November 13 but then stopped eating shortly thereafter.

"Nola leaves a legacy that her keepers and animal care staff hope will continue to help rhino conservation for years to come," the zoo added.

The three remaining animals are at a conservatory in Kenya.

