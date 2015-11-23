November 23, 2015

Rare white rhino dies in US

The northern white rhino on the brink of extinction
Graphic on the demise of the northern white rhinoceros, now down to only three individuals in captivity after a 41-year-old female died in a United States zoo.

A northern white rhinoceros—one of just four remaining worldwide—has died at the San Diego Zoo, officials said.

The 41-year-old female known as Nola saw her health take a quick turn for the worse.

"Early this morning, the team made the difficult decision to euthanize her," the zoo said in a statement.

The animal—battling an infection and other age-related ailments—had been at the zoo since 1989. It underwent surgery November 13 but then stopped eating shortly thereafter.

"Nola leaves a legacy that her keepers and animal care staff hope will continue to help rhino conservation for years to come," the zoo added.

The three remaining animals are at a in Kenya.

