Oldest known seabird is back at Midway Atoll near Hawaii

Federal wildlife officials say the world's oldest known seabird has returned to Midway Atoll.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday the Laysan Albatross named Wisdom was spotted at the remote island on Nov. 19.

An ornithologist first put an identification band on Wisdom in 1956. She's estimated to be at least 64 years old, but she could be older.

Laysan albatrosses typically mate for life, but Wisdom has likely had more than one mate. She has raised as many as 36 chicks.

Breeding albatrosses and their mates will often spend about six months rearing and feeding their young. They forage hundreds of miles out at sea for squid or flying fish eggs.

Midway Atoll is about 1,200 miles northwest of Honolulu. It's part of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

