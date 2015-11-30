NASA sees Tropical Storm Sandra being shredded by wind shear

A NASA animation of satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite showed Tropical Storm Sandra has become decoupled by strong wind shear as it was approaching landfall in western Mexico on the morning of Nov. 28.

At 4 a.m. EST (0900 UTC) on Saturday, Nov. 28 the center of Tropical Storm Sandra was located near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 109.2 West. Sandra was 115 miles (180 km) south—southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. There are no coastal watches or warning in effect.

Sandra is moving toward the north near 2 mph (4 kph), but a turn to the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 millibars. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 kph)and a is forecast to become a remnant low early Sunday or sooner.

An animation of visible and infrared imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 shows Tropical Storm Sandra approaching the coast. The center of circulation was still over water, while the bulk of clouds and showers were pushed east of center by strong vertical wind shear. Sandra is weakening rapidly. The animation was created by the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland. The National Hurricane Center noted that Sandra's top layer was decoupled from the lower layer by very strong upper-level winds, and now consists of a tight swirl of low clouds devoid of deep convection (clouds and thunderstorms).

Sandra is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Mexican states of Nayarit, Jalisco, southern Sinaloa, western Zacateca and southern Durango. This rainfall could produce life-threatening flash flood and mudslides.

On the forecast track, a weaker Sandra is expected to be near the coast of mainland Mexico later For latest updates, visit: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov