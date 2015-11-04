November 4, 2015

New method for tracking the sources of diamonds

by Geological Society of America

A technique for identifying the sources of diamonds without the use of clues such as the presence of specific inclusions will be reported on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in a presentation by Catherine McManus, Chief Scientist at Materialytics, LLC, at The Geological Society of America's Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. The new testing method produced results with average accuracy around 98%.

"The report is unique because all of the 330 test samples used are of gem quality, making this diamond provenance study relevant not only to geologists but also to consumers by providing a scientific verification in support of conflict-free trade," said McManus.

Materialytics has extensively studied industrial ceramics, metal alloys, and electronic components to identify counterfeits and improve quality control. Materials such as tin, tungsten, tantalum, gold, as well as gemstones such as emeralds, have been studied for origins. However, studies on gem-quality diamonds have historically presented a challenge because of their chemical simplicity.

Co-author Nancy McMillan, of New Mexico State University, observed that "one of our major findings is that the high success rates are not due to inclusions in the diamonds, but rather to signals from the carbon itself. That is significant, because it means that this method of analysis is applicable to all ."

The implications of this research appear to be far reaching.

More information: Poster booth #236: Abstract: gsa.confex.com/gsa/2015AM/webp … ram/Paper261650.html

Provided by Geological Society of America

Citation: New method for tracking the sources of diamonds (2015, November 4) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-method-tracking-sources-diamonds.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Diamonds may not be so rare as once thought
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)