Image: Fingerprints of water on the sand

November 17, 2015

NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren took this photograph on Nov. 11, 2015 from the International Space Station, and shared it with his followers on social media. Lindgren wrote, "The delicate fingerprints of water imprinted on the sand. The #StoryOfWater."

One of the ways research on the space station benefits life on Earth is by supporting water purification efforts worldwide. Drinkable water is vital for human survival.

Unfortunately, many people around the world lack access to clean water. Using technology developed for the , at-risk areas can gain access to advanced water filtration and purification systems, making a life-saving difference in these communities. Joint collaborations between aid organizations and NASA technology show just how effectively space research can adapt to contribute answers to global problems.

The commercialization of this station-related technology has provided aid and disaster relief for communities worldwide.

NASA image: Morning aurora from the space station
