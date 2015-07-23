July 23, 2015

Russian capsule docks with International Space Station

byPavel Golovkin

Russian capsule docks with International Space Station
The Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the space capsule Soyuz TMA-14M launched to the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, in Kazakhstan, early Thursday, July 23, 2015. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, U.S. astronaut Kjell Lindgen and Japan astronaut Kimiya Yui. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A Soyuz space capsule carrying a Russian, an American and a Japanese docked smoothly Thursday with the International Space Station.

The capsule connected to the orbiting laboratory about 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth at 0245 GMT.

The rocket had lifted off from a Russian manned launch facility in Kazakhstan about 5 hours and 45 minutes earlier at 2102 GMT Wednesday.

The rocket reached orbit about 15 minutes after launch and circled the Earth four times before heading for the .

The capsule carried Oleg Kononenko of Russia, NASA's Kjell Lindgren and Kimiya Yui of Japan. Lindgren and Yui are on their first trips into space. Yui told a news conference that he was taking some sushi with him as a treat for the others.

They join Gennady Padalka, Mikhail Kornienko and Scott Kelly. The latter two are more than four months into a nearly year-long mission on the space station.

The launch was postponed by about two months after the April failure of an unmanned Russian cargo ship, which raised concerns about Russian rocketry. Another Russian cargo ship was successfully launched in early July.

Russian capsule docks with International Space Station
From left: U.S. astronaut Kjell Lindgen, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and Japan astronaut Kimiya Yui, crew members of the next mission to the International Space Station, walk to report for Russian state commission prior to the launch of the Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the space capsule Soyuz TMA-14M at the Russian leased Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, early Thursday, July 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Russian capsule docks with International Space Station (2015, July 23) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-russian-capsule-docks-international-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Jedi' astronauts say 'no fear' as they gear for ISS trip (Update)
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)