Giant pandas to remain in Washington to 2020

The National Zoo announced November 19, 2015 that giant panda Mei Xiang and her cub Bei Bei—seen via live panda-cam November 3 in their enclosure—will remain in Washington DC with adult male Tian Tian and 2-year-old Bao Bao through 2020

Just three months after the National Zoo in Washington announced the birth of a giant panda, it had more good news Thursday: pandas are there to stay until December 2020.

It comes after the US capital's zoo signed a new breeding agreement with the China Wildlife and Conservation Association (CWCA).

The terms are the same as before, the zoo said, meaning that it will pay $500,000 a year to support conservation efforts in China and any cubs born in Washington may stay until the age of four.

Both parents and any offspring remain under the ownership of China.

The zoo is home to adults Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, a two-year-old named Bao Bao and the latest star attraction, three-month-old Bei Bei.

© 2015 AFP