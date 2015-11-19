November 19, 2015

Ecuador: Volcanic ash falls on dozens of towns

Ecuador: Volcanic ash falls on dozens of towns
Residents wear protective covering to shield themselves from the steady rain of volcanic ash spewed by the nearby Tungurahua volcano, in Quero, Ecuador, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. Volcano monitors say about a dozen farming villages have been dusted with ash due to bursts from Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano. Thursday's report comes a day after authorities imposed new precautionary measures around the volcano, which has been increasingly restive. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Volcano monitors say about a dozen farming villages have been dusted with ash due to bursts from Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano.

The Geophysics Institute says clouds of gas and ash have risen as high as 2,500 meters (8200 feet) above the , producing "a strong fall of dark gray ash" over some settlements.

Thursday's report comes a day after authorities imposed new precautionary measures around the volcano, which has been increasingly restive.

The 5,023-meter (16,480-foot) volcano is located about 140 kilometers (85 miles) south of the capital, Quito, and close to the tourist city of Banos.

Ecuador: Volcanic ash falls on dozens of towns
Food vendors, seen through a sheet of plastic, wear masks as protection from the steady rain of volcanic ash spewed by the nearby Tungurahua volcano, in Quero, Ecuador, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. Volcano monitors say about a dozen farming villages have been dusted with ash due to bursts from Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano. Thursday's report comes a day after authorities imposed new precautionary measures around the volcano, which has been increasingly restive. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Ecuador: Volcanic ash falls on dozens of towns (2015, November 19) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-ecuador-volcanic-ash-falls-dozens.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ecuador volcano spews giant ash column
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)