November 19, 2015

British spy agency GCHQ seeks hipster cyber skills

A general view of the 24 hour operations room at Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ) in Cheltenham on November 17, 2015
A general view of the 24-hour operations room at Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ) in Cheltenham on November 17, 2015

Britain's communications intelligence agency said on Thursday it had spray-painted job adverts on London streets popular with hipsters to woo more employees with cyber skills.

East London's gritty but funky Shoreditch area is more known for its bearded and tattooed denizens than the posh, well-dressed agents associated with British intelligence, but officials say they are trying to break the mould.

The Government Communications Headquarters message reads: "GCH-Who? Technical opportunities" followed by the department's website address.

Several are located in and around Shoreditch.

The agency is trying to broaden its employee and base against a background of government warnings of increased , both commercial and crimes related to national security.

"GCHQ is always looking to widen our recruitment focus to reach the people we would like to recruit and therefore we use a range of innovative channels for our advertising," a spokesman said.

"We look at areas which are likely to contain a high proportion of people who we would like to recruit, in this case with technical skills and experience."

Also known as the government's eavesdropping agency, GCHQ activity increasingly involves code-breaking and disrupting hacker activity as more crime moves online.

The advert, painted in ink designed to fade, has also been sprayed on streets in the cities of Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Wolverhampton.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: British spy agency GCHQ seeks hipster cyber skills (2015, November 19) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-british-spy-agency-gchq-hipster.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UK spies can hack smartphones: Snowden
67 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

12 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)