October 16, 2015

Wyoming Stock Growers challenges sage grouse plans

The Wyoming Stock Growers Association has filed a legal challenge to a series of federal sage grouse plans, saying they overstep the government's authority.

The stock growers filed a petition for review Wednesday in federal court. It is the first challenge to the 's strategy to conserve the bird in Wyoming.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service amended nine plans in the state to include new grouse conservation measures. The stock growers argue the new rules hamper ranchers' ability to effectively run their operations.

Officials say Gov. Matt Mead is reviewing the lawsuit. Mead has praised the federal approach to conserving the sage grouse.

A Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman declined to comment.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Wyoming Stock Growers challenges sage grouse plans (2015, October 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-wyoming-stock-growers-sage-grouse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Rules aim to protect imperiled bird's habitat in 10 states
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)