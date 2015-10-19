Wind turbines may reduce breeding success of white-tailed eagles

While renewable energy sources such as wind power will play an increasingly important role in climate change mitigation, new research reveals that the breeding success of species such as the white-tailed eagle can be significantly reduced by wind power generation on a large scale, possibly due to collision mortality.

"As wind farms are expected to expand in the future, we need to be aware of their potential negative effects on various species," said Fabio Balotari-Chiebao, lead author of the Animal Conservation study.

"The implementation of preventive measures aimed at the protection of species that are vulnerable to turbine-related incidents will allow the use of this energy source without compromising the local biodiversity."

More information: F. Balotari-Chiebao et al. Proximity to wind-power plants reduces the breeding success of the white-tailed eagle, Animal Conservation (2015). DOI: 10.1111/acv.12238

Provided by Wiley