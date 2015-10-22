October 22, 2015

Image: Borneo on fire

by Carol Rasmussen, NASA

Image: Borneo on fire
Credit: NASA/GSFC/LaRC/JPL-Caltech, MISR Team

Asian countries near the equator are in an extreme drought, one of the more predictable impacts of an El Niño event like the one underway this year. The worst forest fires in nearly two decades are burning out of control on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra. This Oct. 14 image from NASA's Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) shows a section of the Indonesian side of Borneo 258 miles (415 kilometers) wide, extending from the center to the south coast of the island. A blanket of smoke covers much of the image, blowing westward with the prevailing winds toward Sumatra and the nations of Malaysia and Singapore.

This image was acquired by MISR's 26-degree aftward-viewing camera, one of nine differently pointed cameras in the instrument. Multiple images of the same region from the different cameras can be processed together to obtain estimates of the height of the smoke clouds, as well as the types of particles it contains. The smoke in this image was estimated to be 0.3 to 1.2 miles (500 to 2,000 meters) above the , meaning it had the potential to affect air quality not only locally but as far as 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away in Malaysia.

For several weeks, episodes of hazardous pollution from the heavy smoke have been causing emergency school closures and the cancellation of outdoor events in the affected nations.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Borneo on fire (2015, October 22) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-image-borneo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Indonesia fires can't be put out, Malaysian minister warns
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)