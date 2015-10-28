October 28, 2015

Google may bring ultra-fast Internet to Oklahoma, Florida

Google is adding Oklahoma City and two cites in Florida to the list of communities in line for its ultra-fast Internet service.

The plan announced Wednesday would bring the "Google Fiber" service to Jacksonville and Tampa in Florida in addition to Oklahoma City if company officials can work out the logistics with . That process typically takes at least a year.

Google Fiber, now part of the recently created Alphabet Inc., promises to deliver online content at speeds up to 100 times faster than existing Internet service providers while charging comparable prices.

The service is currently available and is scheduled to launch in more than 20 U.S. cities in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Utah, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Google Fiber is also considering cities in California, Arizona, Oregon and Kentucky.

