Innovative company reduces mortality in poultry and pigs with original supplement

After 20 years of research and two patent requests in Mexico, the United States, China, Europe and Brazil, Mexican researcher Jorge Alberto Reyes Esparza has successfully marketed a molecular complex that reduces the death rate of pigs and poultry, improves and maintains the weight of the animals, and increases production without using hormones or antibiotics.

The development enabled him to establish the technology-based company Permanere et Renovare Salutis, which means "preserve and renovate the Health and / or Welfare."

"These words encompass the work and the objective of our firm, formed by researchers, dedicated to applying innovative knowledge generated by themselves and by others," says Reyes Esparza.

He says that the molecular complex comprises a metal ion and a peptide (a molecule formed by the union of amino acids). This combination produced one metallopeptide, with which Modulin Avis (a dietary supplement for chickens) and Modulin Swine (for pigs) were developed. "Both promote growth, enhance the immune response, protect from infection and severe disease, reduce mortality and ensure the health of the animals, increasing and improving production," says Esparza.

Dr. Esparza explained that the project started with a line of basic research on immunity and cancer that resulted in the synthesis of the metallopeptide. "We aimed to investigate whether it could stimulate the production of T cells, and the result was more than satisfactory in tests on animals, as it accelerated the production of antibodies, homogenized the immune response and promoted weight gain."

He notes that this is a unique and innovative technology, since it is the first formula to meet these criteria. The application may increase production by 5 percent more than expected and thereby generate higher profits for poultrymen and farmers.