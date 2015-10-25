October 25, 2015

Chinese smuggling endangers rare Philippine turtles

The Philippine Forest Turtle is one of numerous freshwater turtles being taken by poachers for sale to China, to the exotic food
The Philippine Forest Turtle is one of numerous freshwater turtles being taken by poachers for sale to China, to the exotic food, medicine and pet trade, wildlife officials say

Chinese demand for forest turtles is threatening an endangered species found only on one Philippine island, wildlife officials said Sunday.

The Philippine Forest Turtle, found only in the western island of Palawan, is one of numerous freshwater being taken by poachers for sale to China, said Adelina Villena, chief of staff at the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development.

"They sell them mainly to the Chinese exotic food and medicine trade and the pet trade. They are smuggled out of the country, some are even traded on the high seas," she told AFP.

The reptile, also known as the Palawan turtle, is listed as "critically endangered," by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is found in forests and streams.

It has a brown or black shell and can be recognised by a light-coloured stripe across its head, behind its ears.

About 20 of these rare animals were seized on October 18 among a haul of almost a thousand forest turtles collected by illegal wildlife traders in Palawan, Villena said.

She said the poaching of such turtles has increased recently with over 4,000 freshwater turtles, many of them of the endangered variety, also seized in Palawan in June.

"They are easy to find and easy to catch because they don't move quickly. They can't really escape."

The crime of catching such animals is punishable by only six to 12 years in jail and is bailable, Villena added.

"The penalty is so small and the profits are so huge. That is our big problem," she said.

The recently captured turtles have been turned over to a Palawan rescue centre where they are being rehabilitated and may soon be returned to the wild.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Chinese smuggling endangers rare Philippine turtles (2015, October 25) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-chinese-smuggling-endangers-rare-philippine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Rescue saves rare Philippine turtles from 'brink of extinction'
43 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)