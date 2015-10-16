October 16, 2015

Research boosts optical fiber data speeds

by City College of New York

CCNY research boosts optical fiber data speeds
"Twisted data" - Multiple data streams are transmitted and received as different twists of light. Credit: City College of New York

In the latest advance to boost the speed of the Internet, a research team including, the City College of New York, University of Southern California, University of Glasgow, and Corning Incorporated, has demonstrated a way to increase the data speeds of optical fibers - considered the Internet's backbone.

"Optical fibers can be sped up by 'twisting' data; multiple data streams are transmitted and received as different twists of light," says Giovanni Milione, a City College doctoral student at the time. "Thought impossible using standard optical fibers which untwist the data, corrupting it, we showed that if the data was digitally re-twisted, after it was received, it could be recovered."

To digitally re-twist the data, the researchers borrowed a well-known technique of radio communication, referred to as 'MIMO,' used by cell phones and Wi-Fi routers every day. "Light's twists were treated like antennas," Milione explains. "Even if transmitted data was untwisted, it was received as a different twist (antenna) and recovered."

As a proof of principal, the researchers successfully transmitted four data streams on four twists of light over 5 kilometers of standard optical fiber. A key to their experiment was a University of Glasgow-made device that separates and combines light's twists as a prism does color.

"This development could offer a solution to the insatiable needs of data-driven social media, such as, Facebook and YouTube, which continually push data speed limits," said Distinguished Professor of Physics Robert R. Alfano.

Provided by City College of New York

Citation: Research boosts optical fiber data speeds (2015, October 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-boosts-optical-fiber.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers use novel polarization to increase data speeds
1733 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

21 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (4)