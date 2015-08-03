August 3, 2015

Whale shark project lets students dive into genetic research

by Emory University

Whale shark project lets students dive into genetic research
Credit: Jack Kearse

Biology undergraduates at Emory are studying genetics in a big way: They are the first to take a crack at researching the raw data from the sequence of the genome of the whale shark, the world's largest fish.

"This project is amazing because we're actually getting to do scientific work and further research," says Mansi Maini, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience and behavioral biology.

The project to sequence the whale shark genome is a collaboration between Tim Read, a professor of infectious diseases at Emory School of Medicine, and Alistair Dove, director of research and conservation at the Georgia Aquarium.

Whale sharks can grow up to about 40 feet long. They have huge mouths, and yet they are filter feeders that mainly eat tiny organisms like plankton. Like all sharks, they are ancient animals, among the earliest of jawed vertebrates.

"When we're looking into the whale shark we're doing a sort of molecular archeological dig," Read says. "We can see the history of the whale shark in its tissue."

The researchers are particularly interested in exploring the immune system of the whale shark.

"Better understanding the whale shark genes involved in the adaptive immune system could help us better understand how the immune system works across species, throughout evolution," explains Megan Cole, Emory's director of undergraduate biology laboratories. "That could help inform how to improve the immune system in humans to work on auto-immune diseases and to improve fighting off infections."

Provided by Emory University

Citation: Whale shark project lets students dive into genetic research (2015, August 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-whale-shark-students-genetic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New whale shark study used metabolomics to help understand shark and ray health
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)