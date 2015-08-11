August 11, 2015

Video: XROMM puts biomechanics on the fast track

by National Science Foundation

XROMM puts biomechanics on the fast track
Aches and pains got you down? The way you walk could be wearing out parts of your body. With support from the NSF's Human-Centered Computing Program (HCC), Stanford University mechanical engineer Mark Cutkosky and his team are using volunteer test subjects to find out about one of the major problems at the root of knee pain--uneven wear and tear on the knee cartilage, which leads to arthritis. Cutkosky’s research, known as Movement Retraining, focuses on alleviating pain by analyzing and possibly changing a person's stride. The goal is to slow the rate at which arthritis progresses and thereby delay or even eliminate the need for surgery. The research team outfits test subjects with sensors and then directs them to walk on a treadmill where custom software precisely calculates forces on the joints. That data helps the team determine if a gait change might help reduce pain. Credit: Science Nation, National Science Foundation

The protective shells that have helped keep turtles around for millions of years have also kept scientists guessing about just what's going on inside.

With support from the National Science Foundation (NSF), biologist Elizabeth Brainerd and her team at Brown University have developed X-ray Reconstruction of Moving Morphology, or XROMM, a that combines CAT scan and X-ray technology for visualizing bones and joints in motion, in both animals and humans. Brainerd incorporates MAYA, the same animation software used to create high-end Hollywood special effects, to layer the XROMM images together to create 3-D visualizations.

XROMM has already transformed studies of vertebrate animal motion. In fact, the technology has proved such a useful tool that other labs are ramping up their own XROMM capability, and Brainerd is designing better software to meet the new demand. Her team is also putting together an so researchers can quickly and easily share their visualizations.

Brainerd's project will substantially enhance the cyberinfrastructure for comparative biomechanics research and increase U.S. economic competitiveness through development and advanced training of the scientific workforce.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Citation: Video: XROMM puts biomechanics on the fast track (2015, August 11) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-video-xromm-biomechanics-fast-track.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Muscle power: Bats power take-off using recycled energy
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)