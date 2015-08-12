August 12, 2015

Twitter lifts limits on direct messages between users

Twitter lifted its character limit for direct messages between users
Twitter lifted its character limit for direct messages between users

Twitter lifted its character limit Wednesday for direct messages between users, saying it would help make the private side of Twitter "more powerful and fun."

As a result, these will no longer have the 140-character limit which applies to tweets.

"You can now chat on (and on) in a single Direct Message, and likely still have some characters left over," said product manager Sachin Agarwal in a blog post.

"While Twitter is largely a public experience, Direct Messages let you have private conversations about the memes, news, movements and events that unfold on Twitter," Agarwal added.

"Today's change is another big step towards making the private side of Twitter even more powerful and fun."

For now, the changes apply to Twitter users with Android and Apple mobile devices, online at .com or on the TweetDeck application, although Agarwal said the change "will continue to roll out worldwide over the next few weeks." Limits will still apply to those sending over SMS.

The move comes as the California company is seeing sluggish growth in its user base compared with other social networks and faces renewed pressure on its shares as it seeks a new chief executive.

Twitter shares were down 1.3 percent in midday trade, having recovered from last week, when they reached the lowest level since the company's in late 2013.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Twitter lifts limits on direct messages between users (2015, August 12) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-twitter-limits-messages-users.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Twitter expands privacy on direct messages
39 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

9 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)