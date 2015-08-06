August 6, 2015

Science journal letter highlights salmon vulernability

by Simon Fraser University

Simon Fraser University scientist Jonathan Moore has authored new research suggesting that a proposed controversial terminal to load fossil fuels in the Skeena River estuary has more far-reaching risks than previously recognized.

In a letter newly published in the journal Science Moore and First Nations leaders and fisheries biologists from throughout the Skeena watershed refer to the new data, which is on the Moore Lab site.

Moore is a Faculty of Science and a Faculty of Environment professor of ecology and conservation of freshwaters and the Liber Ero Chair of Coastal Science and Management. He has been researching salmon in the Skeena River estuary for three years. PLOS ONE published a previous study.

"Salmon migrate thousands of kilometers during their life," says the letter. "We have shown that the proposed development area supports particularly high abundances of from more than 40 populations that are harvested in at least 10 First Nations territories throughout the Skeena watershed and beyond. This is twice the number of First Nations groups that industry proponents identified as needing to be consulted.

"Science, can, and should inform the scale of environmental decision-making."

The calls for effective environmental decision-making to balance risks to environment and culture, as well as the economy.

The Skeena River is the second-largest salmon-producer in Canada.

Journal information: Science , PLoS ONE

Provided by Simon Fraser University

Citation: Science journal letter highlights salmon vulernability (2015, August 6) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-science-journal-letter-highlights-salmon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Biologists fear repeat of 2002 salmon kill in Klamath River
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)