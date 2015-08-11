August 11, 2015

Reception centres trap migrants seeking asylum

by Inderscience Publishers

Reception centres for migrants seeking asylum trap the people seeking help through social disempowerment as they become increasingly dependent on so-called humanitarian government, according to research published in the International Journal of Migration and Border Studies in August.

Giuseppe Campesi of the Department of Political Sciences, at the University of Bari, in Italy, carried out on Italian migrant reception centres and has discovered that subtle social control essentially imprisons people who have attempted to escape oppressive regimes elsewhere. He points out that the use of large-scale facilities for receiving asylum seekers and refugees is justified through arguments stressing the need for bureaucratic efficiency in delivering services and the need that in certain circumstances arises for urgent assistance.

Given the alternatives where migrants risk their lives attempting to breach international border controls and escape to what they perceive as the ultimate goal, those nations that offer them safe harbour, such as the UK, it might seem that reception centres are the only sensible alternative. However, Campesi argues that people caught up in this system are having their human rights and freedoms severely limited in the name of humanitarianism.

"Under the rules governing the so-called Dublin system, anyone who wants to apply for asylum is forced to file his or her application in the country of first arrival, and generally has to wait for the outcome within its 'reception' system," explains Campesi. "The system seems explicitly designed to confine on the threshold of Europe, forcing them to orbit around the region in which they received first assistance," he adds. It is perhaps not surprising that many seeking attempt to break through national borders illicitly on board unsafe seagoing vessels or by secreting themselves in lorries passing through the Channel Tunnel.

More information: 'Humanitarian confinement: an ethnography of reception centres for asylum seekers at Europe's southern border', Int. J. Migration and Border Studies, Vol. 1, No. 4, pp.398–418. www.inderscienceonline.com/doi … 04/IJMBS.2015.070785

Provided by Inderscience Publishers

Citation: Reception centres trap migrants seeking asylum (2015, August 11) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-reception-centres-migrants-asylum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research challenges boat turn–back policy
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

20 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

21 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

23 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)