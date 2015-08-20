August 20, 2015

Nanocrystals don't add up for reactor materials

by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Nanocrystals don’t add up for reactor materials
For years, scientists have been searching for materials that could better withstand the temperatures and radiation within nuclear reactors, like the TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant shown here. New research has exposed the shortcomings of nanostructured materials as a panacea for reactor components. Credit: Tennessee Valley Authority

Lawrence Livermore researchers have found that nanocrystalline materials do not necessarily resist radiation effects in nuclear reactors better than currently used materials.

As researchers hunt for with the ability to withstand prolonged , the use of nanostructured materials, with high interfacial area to absorb radiation-induced , has been considered as an enabling technology for future reactor designs and longer-lasting reactor components. For years, simulations had shown that nanocrystals would not only absorb radiation damage better than the polycrystalline materials used in nuclear reactors today, but they also would be functional at the elevated temperatures in those reactors.

However, earlier research published in Applied Physics Letters by Mukul Kumar and his LLNL colleagues, showed through experiments that have poor stability under the thermal conditions in reactors. And in new research, published in the journal Acta Materialia, Kumar's team, through extensive in-situ high-voltage transmission electron microscopy (TEM), have discovered that the nanocrystalline materials do not survive radiation damage either.

Most structural materials used in nuclear reactors are prone to radiation damage that degrade their mechanical properties and limit their service life. High-energy particle irradiation produces defects in these materials that are mobile at high temperatures and are influenced by stress fields associated with pre-existing extended defects. After an initial relaxation phase, the defects that do not recombine aggregate to produce defect clusters or diffuse rapidly to interfaces and other defects, inducing detrimental microstructural evolution.

Nanocrystals don’t add up for reactor materials
Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) crystallographic analysis shows the accumulation of vacancy clusters and eventual coalescence into voids occurs near low-energy twin boundaries (straight and parallel-sided), where absorption into the grain boundary structure is least likely. Other boundary regions are more or less defect free.

Scientists have been searching for years to find new material for components within nuclear reactors that could better withstand high temperatures and radiation damage. Current materials last between four to five years before they are swapped out for new ones. Kumar said initially his team thought the nanostructures, particularly with a high density of low energy interfaces such as twin boundaries thought to arrest thermal coarsening, would be able to extend the lifetime of those components up to 25 years.

But the experimental results showed differently. "We've shown why it doesn't work," he said. The team supposed that a high density grain boundary area would act as an effective sink for radiation-induced defects. However, continued absorption of defects can alter the structure of grain boundaries and/or enhance their mobility, eventually leading to microstructural degradation in the form of grain coarsening, thus negating their initial radiation tolerance.

The final results showed the nanocrystals did not survive radiation damage any better than the currently used materials.

However, Kumar said a new kind of grain boundary network could be engineered in polycrystalline microstructures (with micron-scale grains) that might better withstand , resist radiation damage and extend the lifetime of reactor components. Such a network, appropriately coordinated, would comprise of a mix of low energy boundaries to resist thermal coarsening and high-energy boundaries to absorb the defects.

Journal information: Applied Physics Letters

Provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: Nanocrystals don't add up for reactor materials (2015, August 20) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-nanocrystals-dont-reactor-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Physics of heavy ion induced damage in nanotwinned metals revealed
54 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about selection rules in optical transitions

Sep 11, 2024

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)