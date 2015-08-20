August 20, 2015

Indiana man pleads guilty in cybercriminal marketplace case

An Indianapolis man is the latest to plead guilty to participating in a cybercriminal marketplace where hackers schemed to cripple or steal information from computers and cellphones.

Thirty-one-year-old Phillip Fleitz entered his plea Wednesday in in Pittsburgh. He faces up to three years in prison when he's sentenced Nov. 24 for conspiring to violate a law that makes it illegal to send out spam.

Authorities say Fleitz was part of a three-person team who used software to bombard people's cellphones with and break into routers in developing nations. Prosecutors say the team made $2,000 to $3,000 a week for their work.

Fleitz was one of 12 people who used Darkcode.com to market their hacking activity to be charged in the U.S. and the third to plead guilty.

