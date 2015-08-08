August 8, 2015

Hackers broadcast porn on TV screens at Brazil bus depot

Hackers infiltrated the travel information video screens at a Brazilian bus station and replaced arrival and departure times with hard-core porn.

The sex footage ran for 15 minutes Friday evening at the Boqueirao station in the southern city of Curitiba. The depot was packed with travelers at the time.

The police cyber crime unit has been notified and is trying to trace the hacker or hackers, the municipal transport company said.

A Curitiba city hall official told AFP the company with the contract to operate the screens has also been notified and told it must improve its security.

Social media lit up with screen grabs of the pornography and jokes about the hack.

With a population of around two million, Curitiba is the capital of Parana state and one of the largest cities in southern Brazil.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Hackers broadcast porn on TV screens at Brazil bus depot (2015, August 8) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-hackers-porn-tv-screens-brazil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

China's Tencent says former executive in graft case
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

7 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)