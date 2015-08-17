Google's Android update: code name Marshmallow

The "Marshmallow" operating system for Android mobile devices will feature enhancements including fingerprint sensors and an updated power-saving mode

Google gave a name Monday to its soon-to-be released operating system for its Android mobile devices: Marshmallow.

The moniker for the 6.0 version of the dominant mobile computing system follows a tradition of using sugary treats for Android including Lollipop (5.0), KitKat (4.4), Jellybean (4.1) and Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0).

"Whether you like them straight out of the bag, roasted to a golden brown exterior with a molten center, or in fluff form, who doesn't like marshmallows?" product manager Jamal Eason asked in a post on the Android developer blog.

Eason said developers seeking to develop or update applications for Android can now download the software.

The latest version includes enhancements including fingerprint sensors and an updated power-saving mode.

Marshmallow also streamlines the "permissions" model for users to install and upgrade apps.

Users running certain apps will not need to grant any permissions when they install or upgrade, and the applications instead request permissions as it needs them, according to Google.

Android is used in nearly 80 percent of smartphones worldwide, although many devices use older versions for which upgrades are not available. Android is also the leading platform for tablets, according to market surveys.

© 2015 AFP