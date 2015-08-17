Foul weather forecast delays launch of Japanese cargo ship to space station

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) H-II Transport Vehicle (HTV)-5 will rendezvous with the International Space Station on Aug. 21. Rendezvous and grapple will occur at 7:55 a.m. EDT, when the cargo craft will be captured by the space station's Canadarm2, as seen in this image when HTV-3 arrived at the space station on July 27, 2012. Credit: NASA

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has pushed the launch of its H-II Transport Vehicle (HTV)-5 to the International Space Station to 8:35 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 17. NASA Television will carry live coverage of the event beginning at 7:45 a.m.

JAXA is delaying the launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan due to an unfavorable weather forecast for the original launch date of Sunday, Aug. 16.

Loaded with more than 4.5 tons of supplies, including water, spare parts and experiment hardware for the six-person space station crew, the unpiloted cargo craft, named Kounotori, Japanese for "white stork," will travel four days to reach the station.

Rendezvous and grapple of the HTV-5 now is scheduled for approximately 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 21. NASA TV coverage will begin at 6:15 a.m. Installation coverage now will begin at 10:15 a.m., with installation occurring at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Provided by NASA