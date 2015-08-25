August 25, 2015

Organic is not always the best choice for you or the planet

by Lee Hickey, University of Queensland

Organic is not always the best choice for you or the planet

Eating organically grown food might make you feel good inside, but a University of Queensland researcher says organic agriculture is not necessarily sustainable and— contrary to popular belief—often relies on chemical sprays.

Professor Ian Godwin, from the UQ School of Agriculture and Food Sciences, argues that (GMOs) are perfectly compatible with , and can actually improve production and food safety.

"Genetically modified products fit in perfectly with organics," Professor Godwin said.

"GMOs allow the creation of disease-and pest-resistant plants which require less fertiliser for the same yield and product quality."

He said GMO food required less space to grow, which meant much higher yields per hectare.

Professor Godwin said there were misconceptions about organic production as well as about GMO foods.

"People think organic crops don't get sprayed, but in commercial farming that's not possible.

"You can't use fungicides in , so people use various different combination of chemicals, but mostly copper.

"Farmers who've been doing this with potatoes over the years are now getting higher levels of copper in the soil then the World Health Organisation recommends.

"It doesn't matter if it's organic or not, if you're growing potatoes, you'll be spraying them every few weeks."

Provided by University of Queensland

Citation: Organic is not always the best choice for you or the planet (2015, August 25) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-choice-planet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

EU asks citizens to join debate on GM food
107 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (3)