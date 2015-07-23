Video: Are invisibility cloaks possible?
Have you ever wished you could hide under an invisibility cloak like Harry Potter or conceal your car with a Klingon cloaking device like in Star Trek? In a special Thursday bonus episode of Reactions, we celebrate the International Year of Light by exploring the science behind light, sight and invisibility. Though we can't make ourselves invisible yet, some promising research may light the way - or rather, bend the light away.
Provided by American Chemical Society