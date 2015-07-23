July 23, 2015

Synthetic coral could remove toxic heavy metals from the ocean

by Elsevier

Synthetic coral could remove toxic heavy metals from the ocean
Graphical abstract of synthetic coral. Credit: Elsevier

A new material that mimics coral could help remove toxic heavy metals like mercury from the ocean, according to a new study published in the Journal of Colloid and Interface Science. The researchers, from Anhui Jianzhu University in China, say their new material could provide inspiration for other approaches to removing pollutants.

Toxic heavy metal ions like , lead and arsenic are released into the water through human activity, including manufacturing and industrial processes. One major source of toxic metal contamination is the ocean. When mercury pollutes the water, plants and animals absorb it. The mercury builds up in the food chain, ultimately resulting in toxic fish. According to the WHO, between 1.5 and 17 in every thousand children living in selected subsistence fishing populations showed cognitive impacts caused by the consumption of fish containing mercury.

Heavy metals are also toxic to corals: even at low concentrations, small amounts of heavy metal pollution can kill corals. This heightened toxicity is due to coral being very efficient at collecting, or adsorbing, . The researchers behind the new study have taken inspiration from this and developed a device that mimics the way coral adsorbs heavy metals.

Dr. Xianbiao Wang and colleagues have made coral-like nanoplates using aluminium oxide, with the aim of adsorbing mercury from water. Aluminium oxide has previously been used to remove pollutants, but the structure of the material has not been optimal, so they have not performed very well. The new nanoplates curl themselves up into a coral-like structure, which behaves in a similar way to real coral, making the material more effective.

"Adsorption is an easy way to remove pollutants from water, so developing new products that can do this is a big challenge in environmental remediation," said Dr. Xianbiao Wang, one of the authors of the study from Anhui Jianzhu University in China. "The chemical and physical structure of such products is very important, it is interesting to design and fabricate adsorbents with different structures to see how they behave. In particular, materials that mimic biological adsorbents like coral have potentially huge applications."

The researchers tested the coral-like nanoplates on removing mercury from water. They found that the coral-like structure removed around 2.5 times more mercury from than the traditional nanoparticles.

"We are very excited about the results, which provide a good example for the production of coral-like adsorbents," said Dr. Wang. "We hope our work provides inspiration for more research into the development of materials that mimic biological organisms."

More information: Journal of Colloid and Interface ScienceVolume 453, 1 September 2015, Pages 244–251. DOI: 10.1016/j.jcis.2015.03.065

Provided by Elsevier

Citation: Synthetic coral could remove toxic heavy metals from the ocean (2015, July 23) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-synthetic-coral-toxic-heavy-metals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fertile corals discovered in deeper waters off US Virgin Islands
39 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (3)