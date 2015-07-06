July 6, 2015

Reducing stroke damage may be next for OCT technology widely used in vision healthcare

by SPIE

Reducing stroke damage may be next for OCT technology widely used in vision healthcare
OCT, widely used in ophthalmology and other medical fields, holds potential to reveal how blood flows in the brain during stroke, Fig. 4: Comparison between regions where AAA is relatively stronger or weaker. Credit: . 2(2), 025006 (Jun 12, 2015). doi:10.1117/1.NPh.2.2.025006

An optical technology already widely used in ophthalmology and other medical fields holds potential to reveal how blood flows in the brain during stroke, providing information that could someday guide new treatments and reduce stroke-induced damage to the brain.

A new article published in the journal Neurophotonics describes work at the University of Washington (UW) using (OCT) to render and information about dynamics over a broad region of the brain before, during, and after stroke-like states. Neurophotonics is published by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics.

"OCT is a well-established medical imaging technique that uses light waves to generate three-dimensional pictures of tissue structure," said Ruikang Wang, professor of bioengineering and ophthalmology at the UW. "Widely applied over the past two decades in clinical ophthalmology, it recently has been adapted for brain vascular imaging."

In "Vasodynamics of pial and penetrating arterioles in relation to arteriolo-arteriolar anastomosis after focal stroke," Wang and co-authors Utku Baran and Yuandong Li describe using OCT-based optical microangiography to reveal brain-vessel dynamics in tremendous detail during real-time experimental stroke.

"Dr. Wang has been a leader in developing OCT to measure microvascular angiograms and is now applying the methodology to explore the microvascular dynamics of vessels in the brain during stroke. This enables the imaging of far more vessels in a shorter period of time, and offers a greater depth penetration," noted Neurophotonics Editor-in-Chief David Boas of the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Not only were the UW researchers able to achieve high-resolution images of in vivo vascular networks across a large area, but they also were able to evaluate the vessel diameters, red-blood-cell velocity, and total blood-flow change across the area. In doing so, Wang said, they demonstrated a biologically initiated rescue mechanism in response to stroke. The new information could potentially provide guidance to clinicians treating stroke patients.

"Our key finding uncovers a non-uniform regulation event in penetrating arterioles—variance in the dilation among important vessels circulating blood throughout the brain," Wang said. "Specifically, active dilation of penetrating arterioles during requires strong connections—anastomosis presence—and dilation and therefore blood flow fail in the areas farther away from an anastomosis. Abundance of anastomoses may prevent or delay permanent neural damage by supplying blood to penetrating arterioles and recovering rescuable tissue called penumbra."

With the enhanced imaging capability, Wang and his colleagues may discover as-yet-unknown mechanisms by which the brain regulates blood flow to tissue, Boas said. "OCT, which already is a billion-dollar industry, is likely to go on to play an increasingly important role in the neurosciences," he said.

Provided by SPIE

Citation: Reducing stroke damage may be next for OCT technology widely used in vision healthcare (2015, July 6) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-oct-technology-widely-vision-healthcare.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

What controls blood flow in the brain?
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

16 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)