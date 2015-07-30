Modern mugging: Sweden thieves demand money via mobile app

In Sweden violent theft is punishable by up to six years in prison

In a tale of a very modern mugging, thieves in Sweden forced their victim to give them his money via an electronic transfer, making the police investigation a no-brainer, Swedish media reported Thursday.

The suspects, two men, demanded money from their young victim, but he had no cash to give them.

They then hit the man, and one of the thieves demanded that the victim use the popular money transfer app Swish to transfer 80 krona (eight euros) to the suspect's account.

Evidently, however, he did not think the crime through. The app is not anonymous, and allows people to transfer money using phone numbers—which police can then easily track.

The men could end up paying big, because in Sweden violent theft is punishable by up to six years in prison.

