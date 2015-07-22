July 22, 2015

Microsoft joins effort to curb 'revenge porn'

Microsoft says revenge porn victims still need stronger protections across the Web
Microsoft says revenge porn victims still need stronger protections across the Web

Microsoft announced Wednesday it was joining an effort to curb so-called "revenge porn," by helping victims remove links to sexually explicit images of them posted without their consent.

"When someone shares intimate images of another person online without that person's consent, the effects can be truly devastating," said Microsoft chief online safety office Jacqueline Beauchere in a blog post.

"Unfortunately, is on the rise across the globe. It can damage nearly every aspect of a victim's life: relationships, career, social activities. In the most severe and tragic cases, it has even led to suicide."

Beauchere said Microsoft has honored requests to take down such content, but that it has now established a new reporting page that makes the process easier.

The page is currently available in English "and will be expanded to other languages in the coming weeks," Beauchere said. "When we remove links or content, we will do so globally."

Google, Twitter, Reddit and others have implemented similar policies.

"Clearly, this reporting mechanism is but one small step in a growing and much-needed effort across the public and private sectors to address the problem," Beauchere said.

"It's important to remember, for example, that removing links in search results to content hosted elsewhere online doesn't actually remove the content from the Internet—victims still need stronger protections across the Web and around the world."

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Microsoft joins effort to curb 'revenge porn' (2015, July 22) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-microsoft-effort-curb-revenge-porn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google cracks down on 'revenge porn' under new nudity policy
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

4 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)