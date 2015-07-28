July 28, 2015

Image: Why grasshoppers are plaguing Alberta's farms

by McMaster University

Western farmers, particularly those in Alberta, have had a rough summer.

Hot, dry conditions are hurting crops, wildfires are forcing people from their homes and now grasshopper populations are reaching .

Most types of grasshoppers aren't considered "pests", but a handful of them are - and the insects can cause a great deal of damage.

In the infographic above, McMaster biologist Rosa da Silva explains why flourish in droughts, and why that's bad news for farmers.

Provided by McMaster University

