Image: Why grasshoppers are plaguing Alberta's farms

Western farmers, particularly those in Alberta, have had a rough summer.

Hot, dry conditions are hurting crops, wildfires are forcing people from their homes and now grasshopper populations are reaching epidemic proportions.

Most types of grasshoppers aren't considered "pests", but a handful of them are - and the insects can cause a great deal of damage.

In the infographic above, McMaster biologist Rosa da Silva explains why grasshoppers flourish in droughts, and why that's bad news for farmers.