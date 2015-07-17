July 17, 2015

Guatemalan security forces rescue 52 endangered species

Green Macaws, such as this one shown in a file picture, were among the endangered species rescued by Guatemalan security forces
Green Macaws, such as this one shown in a file picture, were among the endangered species rescued by Guatemalan security forces in a raid against traffickers

Guatemalan security forces rescued 52 animals from endangered species, including several dozen macaws and some turtles, during a raid in which they arrested two alleged wildlife traffickers, an official said Thursday.

The were rescued from a construction company in the town of Amatitlan, just south of Guatemala City, national police spokesman Jorge Aguilar told reporters.

Among the endangered species were 23 red, blue and green macaws, as well as peacocks, pheasants and turtles, police said.

A lawyer for the construction company said that the firm had a license from Guatemala's National Council on Protected Areas to care for the animals, although that license was not present, Aguilar said.

Police said they did not know whether the animals were to be sold domestically or abroad.

The two individuals were detained for threatening national heritage and illegal wildlife trafficking.

