EU lawmakers reject restrictions on right to post photos

It is still OK to post photos of the London Eye—or other modern buildings or artworks in the European Union—online.

European lawmakers on Thursday rejected a proposed amendment to EU copyright legislation that would have made it necessary to seek permission from rights-holders to post or publish pictures of public buildings or artworks for commercial use, reining in what is known as freedom of panorama.

Lawmaker Mary Honeyball, of the Socialists and Democrats bloc, welcomed the rejection, saying that "clearly the idea that you could find yourself in legal trouble for sharing a photo of the London Eye or Guggenheim in Bilbao is ludicrous."

EU copyright law currently allows member states to insert a freedom of panorama clause in national legislation.

