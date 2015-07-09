July 9, 2015

EU lawmakers reject restrictions on right to post photos

It is still OK to post photos of the London Eye—or other modern buildings or artworks in the European Union—online.

European lawmakers on Thursday rejected a proposed amendment to EU copyright legislation that would have made it necessary to seek permission from rights-holders to post or publish pictures of or for commercial use, reining in what is known as freedom of panorama.

Lawmaker Mary Honeyball, of the Socialists and Democrats bloc, welcomed the rejection, saying that "clearly the idea that you could find yourself in legal trouble for sharing a photo of the London Eye or Guggenheim in Bilbao is ludicrous."

EU copyright law currently allows member states to insert a freedom of panorama clause in national legislation.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: EU lawmakers reject restrictions on right to post photos (2015, July 9) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-eu-lawmakers-restrictions-photos.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Online piracy pact ACTA hit by new EU setback
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)