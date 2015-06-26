June 26, 2015

Python dies after eating giant porcupine in S.Africa

This African rock python died in unusual circumstances after swallowing a giant 13.8 kilogramme porcupine at a private game park
This African rock python died in unusual circumstances after swallowing a giant 13.8 kilogramme porcupine at a private game park in South Africa

An African rock python died in unusual circumstances after swallowing a giant 13.8 kilogramme porcupine at a private game park in South Africa, the manager said Friday.

The 3.9 metre should have been able to cope with the porcupine no matter how prickly the quills, Lake Eland Game Reserve's Jennifer Fuller told AFP.

But she suspects the python became stressed from being watched by visitors fascinated by the bulge in its body —and died when the quills got stuck as it tried to regurgitate the animal.

"It's not unusual for pythons to eat porcupines, it's part of their diet," Fuller said.

"We think that maybe with so many people viewing it, (that) put it under stress and when a snake is under stress it normally regurgitates and brings up its meal so that it can get away," she said.

"Sadly it did die, which is unusual because it should have been fine," said Fuller.

The snake died last Saturday, six days after it was found to have swallowed the porcupine.

Rock pythons are Africa's largest snakes and known to swallow and digest much larger animals, such as antelope.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Python dies after eating giant porcupine in S.Africa (2015, June 26) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-python-dies-giant-porcupine-safrica.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Invasive Burmese pythons shown to be reducing marsh rabbit population in Everglades
73 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)