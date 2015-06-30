June 30, 2015

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o joins fight to save African elephants

Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o (centre) attends a press conference on June 30, 2015 at the Villa Rosa Kempinski hot
Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o (centre) attends a press conference on June 30, 2015 at the Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel in Nairobi

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has returned home to Kenya to spearhead a new campaign to stop the record slaughter of elephants for their valuable ivory.

More than 30,000 are killed every year to satisfy demand for ivory in China and the Far East where it is worth more than $2,000 (1,790 euros) a kilogram.

The 32-year-old actress—who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the slave girl Patsey in "12 Years a Slave" and will appear in "Star Wars: Episode VII" later this year—said on Tuesday her visit to a national park and elephant orphanage in Kenya had been "life-changing".

"It was my first time to really have an intimate experience with elephants. What struck me was how big they are, how quiet they are," she said. "It was really a breathtaking experience."

The Hollywood star and model has signed up as an ambassador for conservation organisation WildAid, which engages celebrities to spread awareness of poaching and wildlife crime.

Nyong'o said she hoped her involvement would help save Africa elephants for future generations.

"I really do intend for my children to have that same experience," she said.

For Nyong'o, who was born in Mexico to Kenyan parents, grew up in Kenya and studied in the United States, the visit was also a homecoming.

"I am proud of my Kenyan heritage, and part of that heritage is the incredible wildlife haven that is in our care," she said, speaking with an American accent in English. "Poaching steals from us all."

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o (right) answers questions during a press conference with Wildaid CEO Peter Knights at the V
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o (right) answers questions during a press conference with Wildaid CEO Peter Knights at the Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel in Nairobi on June 30, 2015

Nyong'o will soon feature in a series of WildAid adverts aimed at raising awareness of the elephant's plight.

"It is time to ban sales of worldwide and to consign the tragedy of the to history," she said.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o joins fight to save African elephants (2015, June 30) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-oscar-winner-lupita-nyongo-african.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Poachers kill half Mozambique's elephants in five years, survey finds
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)