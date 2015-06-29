June 29, 2015

Image: Watching meteors from the space station

by NASA

Image: Watching meteors from the space station
Credit: NASA

stronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, tweeted this image from the International Space Station in August, 2011 with the following caption: "What a `Shooting Star' looks like from space, taken yesterday during Perseid Meteor Shower."

A special camera to record meteor showers will launch to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Dragon cargo craft, currently scheduled to launch on June 28, 2015, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The Meteor investigation should be installed in the station's Window Observational Research Facility by the end of July, enabling scientists to learn more about the composition and behavior of asteroids and comets that cross paths with Earth.

The investigation's camera is programmed to record known major meteor showers during its two-year orbit and could spot unpredicted showers as well.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Watching meteors from the space station (2015, June 29) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-image-meteors-space-station.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Monitoring meteor showers from space
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)