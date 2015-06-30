June 30, 2015

Don't blink or you might miss the leap second on Tuesday

byThe Associated Press

Don't blink or you might miss the leap second on Tuesday
This Tuesday, June 30, 2015 photo shows the second hand of a clock at the one second mark in New York. On Tuesday, international timekeepers are tacking a second to the clock to compensate for a slightly slower Earth rotation. The leap second means clocks will move from 11:59:59 p.m. universal time to the odd reading of 11:59:60 p.m. before it hits midnight. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Tuesday lasts a little bit longer—by a second.

International timekeepers are adding a second to the clock to compensate for a slightly slower Earth .

While a leap second is hardly enough time to change , it has been known to affect some computer systems.

There have been calls to abandon the practice of periodically adding an extra second, which has kept computers synchronized with the Earth day since 1972. The last time was in 2012.

A decision by a United Nations agency that deals with telecommunications issues isn't expected until later this year at the earliest.

For now, Tuesday's leap second means clocks will move from 23:59:59 to the odd reading of 23:59:60 before it hits midnight, .

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Don't blink or you might miss the leap second on Tuesday (2015, June 30) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-dont-tuesday.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA explains why June 30 will get extra second
59 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)