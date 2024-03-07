Physics World is the membership magazine of the Institute of Physics, one of the largest physical societies in the world. It is an international monthly magazine covering all areas of physics, both pure and applied, and is aimed at physicists in research, industry and education worldwide. It was launched in 1988 by IOP Publishing Ltd and has established itself as one of the world's leading physics magazines. The magazine is sent free to members of the Institute of Physics, who can also access a digital edition of the magazine, although selected articles can be read by anyone for free online. It was redesigned in September 2005 and has an audited circulation of just under 35000.

A new 'golden' age for electronics?

One way that heat damages electronic equipment is it makes components expand at different rates, resulting in forces that cause micro-cracking and distortion. Plastic components and circuit boards are particularly prone to ...

Materials Science

Jun 25, 2019

Some black holes erase your past

In the real world, your past uniquely determines your future. If a physicist knows how the universe starts out, she can calculate its future for all time and all space.

General Physics

Feb 21, 2018

Taking the rigor of physics to the netherworld

A handful of scientists are combining their favourite hobby with their day job, to form the emerging field of "speleophysics" - exploring how underground caves form, evolve and move water from one place to another.

Other

Oct 2, 2015

The secret life of scientific ideas

Many of the most memorable stories in the history of science revolve around the conscious realization of an idea - the "Eureka!" moment. But what triggers these moments? Is there always some serendipitous event preceding ...

Other

Sep 1, 2015

