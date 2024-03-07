Physics World is the membership magazine of the Institute of Physics, one of the largest physical societies in the world. It is an international monthly magazine covering all areas of physics, both pure and applied, and is aimed at physicists in research, industry and education worldwide. It was launched in 1988 by IOP Publishing Ltd and has established itself as one of the world's leading physics magazines. The magazine is sent free to members of the Institute of Physics, who can also access a digital edition of the magazine, although selected articles can be read by anyone for free online. It was redesigned in September 2005 and has an audited circulation of just under 35000.

Publisher Institute of Physics Website http://physicsworld.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA