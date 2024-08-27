The Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 1950 by the American Chemical Society. It is currently indexed in: Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Scopus, ProQuest, PubMed, CABI, Ovid, Web of Science, and SwetsWise. The current Editor-in-Chief is James N. Seiber. The journal is indexed in the Agriculture, Applied Chemistry and Food Science and Technology categories of the Journal Citation Reports and has a 2010 impact factor of 2.816.

Publisher Elsevier History 1976-present Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/405857/description#description Impact factor 3.606 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA