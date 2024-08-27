The Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 1950 by the American Chemical Society. It is currently indexed in: Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Scopus, ProQuest, PubMed, CABI, Ovid, Web of Science, and SwetsWise. The current Editor-in-Chief is James N. Seiber. The journal is indexed in the Agriculture, Applied Chemistry and Food Science and Technology categories of the Journal Citation Reports and has a 2010 impact factor of 2.816.

Food Chemistry

Lipids with potential health benefits in herbal teas identified

Herbal teas are enjoyed worldwide, not only for their taste and refreshment but also for a wide range of reputed health benefits. But the potential significance of a category of compounds called lipids in the teas has been ...

Biochemistry

Mar 29, 2024

0

29

Mystery of novel clove-like off-flavor in orange juice solved

A research team led by the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich has solved the mystery of a novel clove-like off-flavor in orange juice, the cause of which was previously unknown.

Biochemistry

Feb 6, 2024

0

12

Exploring methods to detect microbial volatile organic compounds

Microbial volatile organic compounds (mVOCs) are the detection indicator of food microbiological contamination. During metabolic process, microorganisms in food produce about 2,000 kinds of volatile metabolites with different ...

Biochemistry

Apr 18, 2023

0

25

