Chemical Society Reviews (Chem Soc Rev) is the Royal Society of Chemistry's flagship reviews journal, publishing high-impact, succinct and reader-friendly articles at the forefront of the chemical sciences. We particularly encourage international and multidisciplinary collaborations among our authors.

Publisher Royal Society of Chemistry Website http://pubs.rsc.org/en/journals/journalissues/cs Impact factor 24.89 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA