Cell Research has a broad scope in basic molecular and cell biology research, including cell growth and differentiation, signal transduction, apoptosis, stem cells, development, immunology, neurosciences, plant cell biology, chromatin modulation, epigenetics and transcription. Cell Research is the leading research journal in China and the Asia-Pacific region. Cell Research is the official journal of the Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences (Chinese Academy of Sciences). It was established in 1990.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
History
1990-present
Website
http://www.nature.com/cr/index.html
Impact factor
8.151 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Cell Research

Origin of domesticated chicken identified

A very large international team of researchers has identified the origin of the domesticated chicken. In their paper published in the journal Cell Research, the group outlines the extensive genetic study they conducted and ...

Plants & Animals

report

Jun 29, 2020

2

1324

Molecular biologists reveal new insights into tumor progression

University of Delaware molecular biologist Mona Batish and collaborators at Harvard Medical School and University of California, Los Angeles, have identified a new circular ribonucleic acid (RNA) that increases tumor activity ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 12, 2019

0

152

page 1 from 3