Cell Research has a broad scope in basic molecular and cell biology research, including cell growth and differentiation, signal transduction, apoptosis, stem cells, development, immunology, neurosciences, plant cell biology, chromatin modulation, epigenetics and transcription. Cell Research is the leading research journal in China and the Asia-Pacific region. Cell Research is the official journal of the Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences (Chinese Academy of Sciences). It was established in 1990.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group History 1990-present Website http://www.nature.com/cr/index.html Impact factor 8.151 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA