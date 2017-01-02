Astronauts' No. 1 New Year's resolution: Ace spacewalks

January 3, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
In this image made from video provided by NASA, U.S. astronauts Peggy Whitson, left, and Shane Kimbrough speak from the International Space Station during an interview on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The two are scheduled to perform spacewalks to replace batteries for the station on Friday and the following week. (NASA via AP)

Astronauts up on the International Space Station are starting the new year with a pair of spacewalks.

Commander Shane Kimbrough (KIM'-broh) says his New Year's resolution is to ace the spacewalks to change out batteries this Friday and next week.

As for ringing in 2017, the six sampled such French delicacies as ox tongue, chicken in white wine sauce and gingerbread, courtesy of the Frenchman on board. No bubbly, though, just juice for the New Year's Eve toasts. Mission Control, meanwhile, has treated the crew to the latest -themed movies: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," as well as "Passengers" and "Hidden Figures."

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who will go spacewalking with Kimbrough, said Tuesday there's nothing like watching a space movie in space.

