Iran culls birds after avian flu outbreak

December 26, 2016

Iran has killed hundreds of thousands of birds in recent weeks as avian flu spreads across seven provinces of the country, officials have reported.

More than 1,000 , mostly geese, have been found dead in the Mighan wetland in central Iran, the environmental protection organisation told state news agency IRNA on Monday.

IRNA said 63,000 chickens, along with 800,000 fertilised eggs and day-old chicks, were culled at a farm in Qazvin province in recent days after an outbreak of the deadly H1N8 and H1N5 strains of the disease.

That adds to the 725,000 birds destroyed since mid-November across the country following nine , according to a report from the World Organisation for Animal Health released last week.

Licenses for bird shooting have been suspended due to fear of infection by , and people have been advised not to buy game birds at local markets.

Despite a small number of human deaths in different countries over the years, the disease is mostly a risk to other birds, spreading rapidly and killing large numbers.

However, scientists have raised concerns that bird flu strains could mutate to be transmitted between humans.

Dutch kill 190,000 ducks to contain bird flu outbreak

November 27, 2016

Dutch officials have culled 190,000 ducks on a central Netherlands farm where inspectors have confirmed the presence of a highly infectuous strain of bird flu, officials and local media said Sunday.

Highly-contagious bird flu found in Japan, culling start

November 29, 2016

Japanese health authorities have confirmed a highly contagious avian flu strain in poultry in two prefectures in northern Japan, with culling of hundreds of thousands of birds starting Tuesday at the affected farms.

Swiss enact nationwide measures to battle bird flu strain

November 15, 2016

Swiss authorities say they are taking bird flu protection measures across the country to prevent wild birds from intermingling with domesticated poultry, after a strain of the virus cropped up earlier this month.

Sprinting towards extinction? Cheetah numbers crash globally

December 26, 2016

The world's fastest land animal, the cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus), is sprinting towards the edge of extinction and could soon be lost forever unless urgent, landscape-wide conservation action is taken, according to a study ...

Could disease 'tolerance' genes give new life to UK ash trees?

December 26, 2016

Researchers at the University of York have identified genetic markers for disease tolerance that suggest UK ash trees may have a fighting chance against a fungal infection, which has the potential to wipe out 90% of the European ...

New tag revolutionizes whale research

December 23, 2016

A sophisticated new type of "tag" on whales that can record data every second for hours, days and weeks at a time provides a view of whale behavior, biology and travels never before possible, scientists from Oregon State ...

