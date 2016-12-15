rss Last update Using 'fire to fight fire' to combat disease could make it worse, tests show, 1 hour ago

Biotechnology news

How plants decide that it is time to flower

When spring is approaching, how do plants decide that it is time to flower? A team of plant scientists led by KWAK June M. at the Center for Plant Aging Research, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) unravelled a ...

dateDec 19, 2016 in Biotechnology
shares6 comments 0

Regulating the use of genetic sequence data

Last month, researchers from the Universität Marburg reported mixing 12 enzymes from three spheres of life, including plants, humans and microbes, to create an artificial pathway that is more efficient at fixing CO2 than ...

dateDec 19, 2016 in Biotechnology
shares5 comments 0

The era of biological cataloging

Have you ever collected coins, cards, toy trains, stuffed animals? Did you feel the need to complete the set? If so, then you may be a completist. A completist will go to great lengths to acquire a complete set of something.

dateDec 19, 2016 in Biotechnology
shares5 comments 0

Understanding X-chromosome silencing in humans

Researchers have discovered new insights into how one of the two X-chromosomes is silenced during the development of female human embryos and also in lab-grown stem cells. X-chromosome silencing is essential for proper development ...

dateDec 15, 2016 in Biotechnology
shares118 comments 0
More news
Other news

Gene editing takes on new roles

What combinations of mutations help cancer cells survive? Which cells in the brain are involved in the onset of Alzheimer's? How do immune cells conduct their convoluted decision-making processes? Researchers at the Weizmann ...

Cow gene study shows why most clones fail

It has been 20 years since Dolly the sheep was successfully cloned in Scotland, but cloning mammals remains a challenge. A new study by researchers from the U.S. and France of gene expression in developing clones now shows ...

Blueprint for shape in ancient land plants

Scientists from the Universities of Bristol and Cambridge have unlocked the secrets of shape in the most ancient of land plants using time-lapse imaging, growth analysis and computer modelling.

An anti-CRISPR for gene editing

Researchers have discovered a way to program cells to inhibit CRISPR-Cas9 activity. "Anti-CRISPR" proteins had previously been isolated from viruses that infect bacteria, but now University of Toronto and University of Massachusetts ...

Gene "bookmarking" regulates the fate of stem cells

A protein that stays attached on chromosomes during cell division plays a critical role in determining the type of cell that stem cells can become. The discovery, made by EPFL scientists, has significant implications for ...

Smart plants learn new habits

A new study led by The University of Western Australia has demonstrated for the first time that plants can learn about their environment by making links between events, an ability thought to be exclusive to animals.

Hubble gazes at a cosmic megamaser
Image: Saturn's north pole basking in light
NEOWISE mission spies one comet, maybe two
2016—the year in space and astronomy

Find more news articles via sort by date page