The University of Stuttgart is situated in the middle of a highly dynamic economic region with a worldwide reputation for excellence in the fields of mobile and information technology, production, process engineering as well as in life sciences. The Universität of Stuttgart was founded in 1829, at the beginning of the industrial age in Europe, and has celebrated its 175-th anniversary in 2004. The cooperation between technical, physical and human sciences has always been an advantage of the University of Stuttgart. Today the university is a modern, achievement-orientated institution with a comprehensive range of subjects and a focus on technical and physical disciplines. The maxim is not only "job-qualification", but "technology, knowledge and education for mankind", as the motto of the University of Stuttgart says.

