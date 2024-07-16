The University of Stuttgart is situated in the middle of a highly dynamic economic region with a worldwide reputation for excellence in the fields of mobile and information technology, production, process engineering as well as in life sciences. The Universität of Stuttgart was founded in 1829, at the beginning of the industrial age in Europe, and has celebrated its 175-th anniversary in 2004. The cooperation between technical, physical and human sciences has always been an advantage of the University of Stuttgart. Today the university is a modern, achievement-orientated institution with a comprehensive range of subjects and a focus on technical and physical disciplines. The maxim is not only "job-qualification", but "technology, knowledge and education for mankind", as the motto of the University of Stuttgart says.

University of Stuttgart

Quantum microscopy study makes electrons visible in slow motion

Physicists at the University of Stuttgart under the leadership of Prof. Sebastian Loth are developing quantum microscopy which enables them for the first time to record the movement of electrons at the atomic level with both ...

Jul 16, 2024

A linear path to efficient quantum technologies

Researchers at the University of Stuttgart have demonstrated that a key ingredient for many quantum computation and communication schemes can be performed with an efficiency that exceeds the commonly assumed upper theoretical ...

Sep 12, 2023

How an earthquake becomes a tsunami

The movement between continental and oceanic plates at the bottom of the sea, so-called megathrust earthquakes, generates the strongest tremors and the most dangerous tsunamis. How and when they occur, however, has been poorly ...

Jun 7, 2023

Students set to launch self-built rocket into space

The Hybrid Engine Development (HyEnD) student team at the University of Stuttgart has spent around three years developing, manufacturing, and testing its hybrid rocket. In mid-April, the rocket will be launched into space ...

Apr 12, 2023

