The University of Pittsburgh was founded in 1787. The University of Pittsburgh Schools of Health Sciences is noted for its research biomedical science, human genetics, endocrine research and biological sciences. The School of Health Sciences is divided into Dental Medicine, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Public Health and rehabilitation. Press inquiries are welcome.

When it comes to regrowing tails, neural stem cells are the key

Cut off a salamander's tail and, in a few weeks, a near-perfect replacement grows. Do the same to a lizard and a new tail will regrow, but it won't be the same as the original. By comparing tail regeneration between the two ...

Biotechnology

Aug 13, 2018

1

69

Researchers identify key step in viral replication

Viruses are intracellular parasites that cause disease by infecting the cells in the body and, in a study published today in Nature Microbiology, researchers at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and the University ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 12, 2018

1

130

Team decodes cellular death signals

A multidisciplinary international team of scientists solved the mystery of a recently discovered type of controlled cell death, mapping the path to potential therapies for conditions ranging from radiation injury to cancer. ...

Biochemistry

Nov 14, 2016

0

6

Pitt researcher's work headed to International Space Station

Rocky S. Tuan, Ph.D., has received a research grant from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) to continue his work on a 3D microphysiological system (MPS) to be conducted on board the International Space ...

Space Exploration

Jun 16, 2016

0

16

Study yields insight into the mystery of smell

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have uncovered the mechanism underlying a phenomenon in how we smell that has puzzled researchers for decades. In an article appearing online today in the Proceedings ...

General Physics

May 9, 2016

3

173

