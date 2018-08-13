The University of Pittsburgh was founded in 1787. The University of Pittsburgh Schools of Health Sciences is noted for its research biomedical science, human genetics, endocrine research and biological sciences. The School of Health Sciences is divided into Dental Medicine, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Public Health and rehabilitation. Press inquiries are welcome.

Address University of Pittsburgh, Schools of Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, PA 15260 Website http://www.health.pitt.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Pittsburgh

