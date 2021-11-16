The University of Dayton (abbreviated and commonly referred to as UD) is a private Roman Catholic university operated by the Society of Mary located in Dayton, Ohio, United States. The full-time undergraduate student enrollment is around 7,500, and total student enrollment is about 11,000. The University of Dayton is one of the ten largest Catholic schools in the United States and is the largest of the three Marianist universities in the nation. It is also home to one of the largest campus ministry programs in the world. The university offers more than 70 academic programs in arts and sciences, business administration, education and allied professions, engineering and law. It was first in the country to offer an undergraduate degree program in human rights. In 1849, Rev. Leo Meyer purchased the land for the future university from John Stuart with a medal of St. Joseph, and a promise of US$12,000 during a cholera epidemic. As a condition of purchase, Rev. Meyer promised to maintain the grave site of Stuart's daughter. The land, known then as Dewberry Farm, was 125 acres (0.5 km) and was primarily vineyards and orchards.

Researchers create new state of light

For 20 years, researchers have studied how light rotates around a longitudinal axis parallel to the direction light travels. But could it move in other ways? After two years of research, and thanks to a sabbatical, University ...

Optics & Photonics

Feb 25, 2020

Research shows there's a gold standard for tipping

Consumers equate gold with status and luxury—and it turns out seeing the color makes them more generous tippers, according to new research from University of Dayton Assistant Professor of Marketing Na Young Lee.

Economics & Business

Dec 19, 2018

Understanding insects

Salt may play a key role in thriving grasshopper, locust and other bug populations that can cause close to a billion dollars in damage to crops annually when left unchecked, according to new research led by University of ...

Ecology

Jul 24, 2018

A step toward Mars

A highly successful test of a prototype power generator at the University of Dayton Research Institute bodes well for NASA's plans to expand its exploration of Mars with the next rover mission.

Space Exploration

Apr 28, 2017

Looking out for Nepal

A University of Dayton geologist is helping a NASA-U.S. Geological Survey volunteer group detect severe hazards developing as a result of the April 25 and May 12 earthquakes in Nepal.

Earth Sciences

May 14, 2015

Building cars from plastic

Plastic cars are coming out of the toy box and heading for your nearest dealership showroom floor. The University of Dayton Research Institute and the American Chemistry Council have launched an effort to help ensure they ...

Engineering

Aug 5, 2014

