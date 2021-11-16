The University of Dayton (abbreviated and commonly referred to as UD) is a private Roman Catholic university operated by the Society of Mary located in Dayton, Ohio, United States. The full-time undergraduate student enrollment is around 7,500, and total student enrollment is about 11,000. The University of Dayton is one of the ten largest Catholic schools in the United States and is the largest of the three Marianist universities in the nation. It is also home to one of the largest campus ministry programs in the world. The university offers more than 70 academic programs in arts and sciences, business administration, education and allied professions, engineering and law. It was first in the country to offer an undergraduate degree program in human rights. In 1849, Rev. Leo Meyer purchased the land for the future university from John Stuart with a medal of St. Joseph, and a promise of US$12,000 during a cholera epidemic. As a condition of purchase, Rev. Meyer promised to maintain the grave site of Stuart's daughter. The land, known then as Dewberry Farm, was 125 acres (0.5 km) and was primarily vineyards and orchards.

Address 300 College Pk, Dayton, Ohio, United States of America 45469 Website http://www.udayton.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Dayton

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

